Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Million

Brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to report sales of $1.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 million and the lowest is $700,000.00. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $76.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $143.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $166.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $315.22 million, with estimates ranging from $218.16 million to $383.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

LIND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. 713,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $509.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.83 and a beta of 2.29. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

In other news, Director Mark Ein acquired 50,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,729.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,565.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

