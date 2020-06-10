Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $401,465.15 and $195,755.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00476773 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00111460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00013848 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009300 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005764 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000438 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003222 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000109 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,526,255 coins and its circulating supply is 19,526,243 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

