Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $4.01 on Wednesday, hitting $404.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.77 and its 200-day moving average is $387.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

