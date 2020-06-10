LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will announce $326.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.40 million and the highest is $328.10 million. LogMeIn reported sales of $313.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $322.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOGM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in LogMeIn by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in LogMeIn by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in LogMeIn by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in LogMeIn by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.39. 599,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.14, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.77. LogMeIn has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.78.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

