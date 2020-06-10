Loom Network Price Hits $0.0207 (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $20.13 million and $9.64 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00045708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.14 or 0.06783304 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002568 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00055480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002582 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009632 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,106,039 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.