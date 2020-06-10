Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ LORL traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $42.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $5.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

