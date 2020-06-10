Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.62, but opened at $19.75. Lovesac shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 631,000 shares.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on Lovesac in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Lovesac by 244.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Lovesac by 47.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lovesac during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lovesac by 23.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $258.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 2.86.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.64 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lovesac Co will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

