Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $197.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.52.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $323.25. 1,718,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,263. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.54. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $324.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.