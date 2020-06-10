Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $378.00 at MKM Partners

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lifted by MKM Partners from $230.00 to $378.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LULU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $197.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.39.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $315.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,966. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.05. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $324.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 657,427 shares of company stock valued at $124,997,129 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

