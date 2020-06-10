Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Luminex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.20. 471,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,639. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. Luminex has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $40.21.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

In other Luminex news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $2,709,764.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,254 shares of company stock valued at $9,133,039. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 512.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 6,283.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.