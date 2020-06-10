Lunyr (LUN) Market Cap Hits $2.34 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00010418 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Gate.io, Huobi and Upbit. Lunyr has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $855,690.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.77 or 0.01950484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00177842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00123190 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Liqui, YoBit, BiteBTC, BigONE, Bittrex, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

