Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s Largest Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,129,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,791,640 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 8.1% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 5.39% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $442,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMP. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

