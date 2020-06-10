Magnum Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

