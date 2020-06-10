Maincoin (MNC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,554.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $29,554.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045902 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $698.89 or 0.07135527 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002592 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

MNC is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,206,348 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

