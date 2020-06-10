Majedie Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,209,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,496,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,778,680. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.26.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

