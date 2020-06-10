Majedie Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,928 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 7.7% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Booking worth $82,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $47.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,730.92. 62,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,259. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,526.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,714.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.17 EPS. Booking’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,712.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

