Majedie Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Copa were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPA. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Copa by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Copa by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Copa by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Copa by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Copa from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

CPA stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. 53,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,755. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $595.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.50 million. Copa had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.81%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

