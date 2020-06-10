Majedie Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $116,685,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

RE traded down $5.82 on Wednesday, hitting $221.64. 30,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,285. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.45. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.