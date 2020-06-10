Majedie Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 162.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,521 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 4.0% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Fiserv worth $43,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,467,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,496 shares of company stock valued at $37,739,974 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.67. 4,221,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,513. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.81. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FISV shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.39.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

