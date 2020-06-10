Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $15.56 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.4% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $91,328,000 after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,493,000. Fort L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.44.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total value of $44,802.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,688 shares of company stock worth $14,845,129. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $236.73. 19,988,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,705,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $240.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

