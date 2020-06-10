Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $9.04 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises 0.8% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,593,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,657,203,000 after buying an additional 7,745,472 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,965,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,263,000 after buying an additional 1,287,704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 157.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,863,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,379,407,000 after buying an additional 17,654,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,485,000 after buying an additional 1,486,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 543,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,633,089. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

