Majedie Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE makes up 0.7% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $48,551.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,009. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,604. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.31. 2,093,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.43. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $149.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.58.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.25.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.