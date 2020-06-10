Majedie Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.17% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $93,904,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 31.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,029,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 225,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,501,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.88. 18,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,046. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $334,654.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,186.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCMP. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

