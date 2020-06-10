Majedie Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $457,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

MMC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,924. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.