Majedie Asset Management Ltd Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,339 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,326,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624,759 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,505,318. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $201.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

