Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 14,510 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,510 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 973,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 78.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 616,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,775,000 after purchasing an additional 270,570 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 37.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,750,000 after buying an additional 76,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.96. 58,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,260. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.27.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

