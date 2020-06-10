Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 20,518 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,518 shares during the period. T-Mobile Us comprises approximately 1.3% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 23.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.79. 6,182,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414,138. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $105.11.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

