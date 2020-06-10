Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,372 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp comprises 0.7% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,114,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,868,000 after purchasing an additional 131,845 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 833,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,009,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.3% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 287,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 33,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 18.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EDU. UBS Group dropped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.90.

NYSE EDU traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.84. 928,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,083. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.56. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $87.06 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

