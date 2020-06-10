Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 304 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 36.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 671,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after buying an additional 286,972 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 55,193 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,002,000 after buying an additional 268,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 335,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,667,000 after buying an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $7.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.80. 76,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,846. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $168.10. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,152,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total value of $840,206.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,575 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 655,261 shares of company stock worth $103,421,813. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.47.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

