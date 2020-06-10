Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 3,207 Shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of Sohu.com worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOHU. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 1,409.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 27.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SOHU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. 7,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,542. Sohu.com Ltd – has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sohu.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

