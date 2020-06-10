Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 993 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IONS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

IONS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 966,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,876. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $73.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $677,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.