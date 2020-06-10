Majedie Asset Management Ltd Trims Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. 538,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,971,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $36.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,462 shares of company stock worth $2,268,041 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

