Majedie Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 229,544 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp comprises 6.3% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $67,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $72,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $193,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,342 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,169,139. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

