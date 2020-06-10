Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Lifted by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 187.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 73,883 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

MPC traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 286,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,203,725. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

