Margaret Montemayor Sells 1,628 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $178,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,617.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE PXD traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.53. 3,090,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,972. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,065,485,000 after buying an additional 3,806,981 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $234,164,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $73,172,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after acquiring an additional 841,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

