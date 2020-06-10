MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Increased to $448.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $410.00 to $448.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $7.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $506.98. The stock had a trading volume of 235,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,618. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $526.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 84.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $474.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.82.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

