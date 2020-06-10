Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) CEO Vivek Gupta Sells 8,799 Shares

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) CEO Vivek Gupta sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $186,538.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $604,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vivek Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Vivek Gupta sold 28,495 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $589,846.50.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Vivek Gupta sold 10,956 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $216,928.80.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Vivek Gupta sold 6,044 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $109,759.04.

On Thursday, May 21st, Vivek Gupta sold 83 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,452.50.

On Friday, May 8th, Vivek Gupta sold 4,534 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $75,445.76.

On Monday, May 11th, Vivek Gupta sold 10,415 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $190,282.05.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Vivek Gupta sold 3,033 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $50,226.48.

On Monday, May 4th, Vivek Gupta sold 4,326 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $71,595.30.

Shares of MHH stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. 195,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,673. Mastech Digital Inc has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

