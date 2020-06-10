Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Tops $0.0006

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $316,935.88 and $6,422.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.41 or 0.02502881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00069409 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

