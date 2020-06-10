Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.82 Million

Analysts expect Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to announce sales of $36.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.20 million and the highest is $40.60 million. Mastercraft Boat reported sales of $122.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full-year sales of $348.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $342.18 million to $352.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $391.41 million, with estimates ranging from $378.03 million to $402.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.36 million. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of MCFT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 270,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,483. The firm has a market cap of $341.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Mastercraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 658.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 833,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 723,928 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after acquiring an additional 429,570 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 685,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 274,014 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 532,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 135,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

