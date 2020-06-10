Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.94

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 7634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTLS. BidaskClub raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Materialise from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,422.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Materialise had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 91.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

