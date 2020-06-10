Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Trimmed by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after buying an additional 439,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,646,000 after buying an additional 227,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after buying an additional 1,035,437 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.55. 6,095,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,631,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.82. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

