Megacoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 57.8% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $326,280.50 and approximately $38.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00469782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003346 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,806,962 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

