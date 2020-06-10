Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $1,100.00 at Bank of America

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $800.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Mercadolibre from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $846.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $775.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $774.90.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $20.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $886.78. 446,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,023. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $892.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $745.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.29. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of -211.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 4.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 2.9% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 2.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

