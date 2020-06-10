Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend by an average of 101.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.82. 111,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,455,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.