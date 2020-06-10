Metadium (META) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.02 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. One Metadium token can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bytex and Coinsuper. Metadium has a market cap of $10.44 million and $2.02 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.34 or 0.01952271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00178254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045063 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00124384 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Bytex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.