MetaMorph (METM) Market Cap Reaches $74,706.34

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, BiteBTC, Mercatox and IDEX. MetaMorph has a market cap of $74,706.34 and approximately $31,139.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $689.60 or 0.07050753 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002573 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009819 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

METM is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, Mercatox, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

