MFN Partners Management LP Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,489,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 11.6% of MFN Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,186,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $14.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,470.98. 72,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,366.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,342.83. The company has a market cap of $994.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

