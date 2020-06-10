Michael Ullmer Buys 6,939 Shares of Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) insider Michael Ullmer purchased 6,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$13.26 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,976.45 ($65,231.52).

Shares of Lendlease Group stock traded up A$0.13 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$11.29 ($8.01). The company had a trading volume of 3,169,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,000. Lendlease Group has a 52-week low of A$9.34 ($6.62) and a 52-week high of A$19.95 ($14.15). The company has a 50 day moving average of A$11.24 and a 200 day moving average of A$15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.75, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Lendlease Group

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

