Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.28. Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 3,282,800 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIST. BidaskClub lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

The firm has a market cap of $92.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $28,023.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.28% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

