Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a growth of 129.1% from the May 14th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 173,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,351. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.50). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 2,971.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 103.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 20.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 149,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, New Street Research cut Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

